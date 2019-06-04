|
|
Dennis (Denny) Brzezinski
York - Brzezinski, Dennis (Denny), 70, of York, PA. passed away on May 7, 2019 in Land O' Lakes, Florida with his loving wife, Cindy by his side. Dennis was born in Marinette, WI. to parents Steve and Marian Brzezinski. He was very active in his home town church, Hayshire United Church of Christ in York, PA. Dennis loved wearing shorts and flip flops even in Pennsylvania, so it was only natural that he would find himself having a second home in Florida. Over the years, Dennis was known to enjoy listening to music like Jimmy Buffett and John Prine. Although Dennis was not the biggest fan of traveling and scuba diving he would go just to spend time with his wife Cindy. Their favorite trip was a 21 day land and scuba diving trip to Australia. Dennis loved being around others and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marian Brzezinski and brother, Larry Brzezinski. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cindy; son, Ethan Jorns and his wife Pam; grandchildren Jillian Jorns and Johnny Jorns, brother, Ron Brzezinski and his wife Lois; mother in law, Cynthia Nimmer; sister in laws, Susan Wollwage and her husband Rick as well as Penny Dart and her husband Harlan; brother in laws, Ramon Nimmer, Terry Nimmer and his wife Kim as well as Jerry Nimmer and his wife Kathy, along with many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life church service will be held on June 8th Hayshire United Church of Christ in York, PA.
In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Dennis' honor to one of the following organizations:
Central PA Food Bank- https://www.centralpafoodbank.org/
York Habitat for Humanity- https://www.yorkhabitat.org/
Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, Inc- https://heavenlypaws.wordpress.com/
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019