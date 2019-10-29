Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Dennis D. Mann


1956 - 2019
Dennis D. Mann Obituary
Dennis D. Mann

Dennis D. Mann, 63, of 1102 Olson Street, York, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at York Hospital. Memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date. Born April 24, 1956, in York. He was the son of the late Richard E. and Frances I. (Emig) Mann. Dennis was a former employee of Susquehanna Cable Company and most recently employed at Giant Foods in York. Dennis is survived by his daughter Chelsea Mann and grandson Gordon Reifsneider of York, sister Nancy Mann Paules of Iredell, TX, niece Lori Paules Wawrzynski and nephews Jake and Jordan Wawrzynski of San Antonio, TX. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Barry D. Mann of Winterpark, FL. Dennis also leaves behind many caring and loving friends.

The Keffer Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. (Keffer Funeral Home 902 Mt, Rose Avenue, York PA 17403. 717-854-9211)
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
