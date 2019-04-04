Services
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
215 West Jackson St.
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-3311
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastside Assembly of God
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Edleblute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Denny" Edleblute


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis "Denny" Edleblute Obituary
Dennis "Denny" Edleblute

Dublin, GA - Dennis "Denny" Edleblute, age 72, of Dublin, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Mr. Edleblute was born in York, PA to the late Russell and Beulah Kline Edleblute. He attended Eastside Assembly of God in York, PA before moving to Georgia four years ago to start a street evangelism ministry. He was the Ministry Center Coordinator at the Laurens Baptist Association and founder of F & F Ministries. He is a current member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and a former member of Poplar Springs South Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, John, Charlie, and Wayne Edleblute.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 52 years, Lucinda Miller Edleblute, of Dublin; children, Tina Greear (Rick), of Windsor, PA, Larry Edleblute (Denise), of Dover, PA, Betty Billet (Shane), of Dover, PA, and Peggy Shewell (Lee), of Windsor, PA; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Kline, Barry Edleblute; sisters, Betty Edleblute and Shirley Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Eastside Assembly of God in York, PA with Pastor Donald Belch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Eastside Assembly of God. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial registry.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now