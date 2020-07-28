1/
Dennis Goheen
Dennis Goheen

YORK - Dennis R. Goheen, 64, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services in Dallastown.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, with a funeral cortege forming at the gate of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Eddie D.D. Miller will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mr. Goheen was born in York on November 15, 1955, the son of Russel and Dorothy (Rodman) Goheen. He had worked at the Bon-Ton Distribution Center and the Roosevelt Tavern. He was a 1974 graduate of William Penn Senior High School in York and enjoyed following the York High sports teams.

Mr. Goheen leaves three brothers, Russel Goheen and his wife Linda of New Cumberland, Robert Goheen and his wife Glenna of York, and Charles Goheen of Reading; a sister, Ann Marie Thomas of Hickory, NC; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
