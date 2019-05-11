|
Dennis "Denny Boone" Innerst
Thomasville - Dennis S. "Denny Boone" Innerst, Jr., 54, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following a life-long battle with Marfan syndrome. He was the husband of Donna J. (Lanich) Innerst, his wife of 20 years.
Denny Boone was born November 24, 1964 in York, the son of the late Dennis S. Innerst, Sr. and Arlene (Harman) Innerst-Warner.
Denny Boone was a 3rd shift Supervisor with the Shaad Detective Agency for over 25 years, where he was well respected and admired by the people he worked with. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and outdoorsman. Denny Boone was a longtime member of the York and Adams Co. Fish and Game Association.
In addition to his wife Donna, Denny Boone was survived by two step sons, Darrell A. Smith and his wife Brandy of East Berlin, and Donald D. Smith and his fiancée Ashley Brown of New Freedom, seven grandchildren, two nieces, Kathy and Kasey Smith, a brother-in-law, David Lanich, a sister-in-law, Debi Lanich, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Karen Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11AM from Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin. Burial will follow at the East Berlin Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY, 11050. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019