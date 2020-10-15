1/1
Dennis J. Watkins
Dennis J. Watkins

York - Dennis J. Watkins, 66, of York passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at York Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Regina (Markley) Watkins with whom he was married 34 years. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Paul and Catherine (Schott) Watkins.

Dennis retired from Quad Graphics where he worked in Warehouse Transportation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Viet Nam Era. Nascar, music and his feline family held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid history buff. Denny was a member of the Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company #4 (Hambones) and the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by a daughter, Brandy; sister, Cara Stoy; brother, Jeffrey Watkins; and grandchildren. Dennis was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Kroft and brothers, Paul and Kevin Watkins.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St, Columbia PA 17512. Graveside services will be held at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery, 451 Habecker Road, Lancaster on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Henry Reese officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 401 Cherry Street, Columbia PA 17512 or Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. Tenth Street, Columbia PA 17512.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.clydekraft.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
OCT
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Habecker Mennonite Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
