|
|
Dennis James Speck, 64, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend James Shuler officiating. A viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born on February 8, 1955 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of Dorothy (Anderson) Speck of Kralltown and the late Clair James Speck. Dennis was a manufacturing technician at General Dynamics OTS for over 40 years. He loved his job and the time he spent in Egypt, Japan and Taiwan for work.
Mr. Speck enjoyed building vehicles especially street rods and enjoyed attending street rod shows. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Speck is survived by two sons, Troy Speck and his fiancé, Jessica Baublitz of York and C.J. Speck and significant other, Cheryl Challis of Dallastown; daughter, Summer Horn and husband, John of York; seven grandchildren, Alamay Winters, Douglas Horn, Austin Horn, Preston Speck, Zoey Challis, Emmett Speck and Anthony Speck; two great grandchildren, Alessia Winters and Kayson Mowrey; mother, Dorothy Speck of Kralltown; sister, Darlene Kessler and husband, Jack of Dover; former spouse, Darlene Speck of Brogue; and four nieces and nephews, Wayne, Scott, Lisa and David. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Speck.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019