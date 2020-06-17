Dennis L. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis L. Smith

On Thursday morning, June 11, with his daughter Tainiesha and her nursing co-workers at his side; Dennis L. Smith, affectionately known as "Danny" to most of us ended his earthly journey. Danny was the second son of the late Gordon L. Smith, Sr and the late Thelma Channell Smith.

Danny accepted Christ as his personal savior; and was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia, Pa. where he enjoyed the singing and messages by Pastor Adrian Boxley.

He and his wife Ruby would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on June 17th. They shared the joy of loving three children; Marc Tyrone, Tainiesha Michelle and Dennis Michael, known as JR. They also found joy in spoiling their six grandchildren: two sistersand a brother Gerald Smith. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

At Danny's request, there will be no public viewing. Also, per his request he will be cremated and entombed at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Due to Covid 19, the committal service is limited to 25 people. However, it is his family's desire to have a social distance drive by at the cemetery.

At a later time, when we can safe get together there will be a Memorial Service and Social Reception in August to commemorate Danny's birth month and life. Exact date will be announced. Final arrangements have been entrusted to DeBaptiste Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes - West Chester
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382
610-696-4812
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved