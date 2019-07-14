|
Dennis M. Bacon
Felton - FELTON - Dennis M. Bacon, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at York Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband of Mildred P. (Graybeal) Bacon to whom he was married for 60 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1674 Furnace Road, Brogue with his pastor, The Rev. Kim Cartwright and Rev. Chester Joines officiating. Viewings will be held from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in Bethel UM Cemetery.
In addition to his wife Mildred, Dennis is survived by a daughter, Natalie A. and husband David Webb of Felton; a son, Jeff A. and wife Jen Bacon of Rising Sun, MD; five grandchildren, Erica Webb and husband Eric Boyer, Nicholas and wife Elizabeth Webb, Kelsey and husband Chase Toscano, Katie and husband Christian Scaccia, and Karlie and husband Tad Barton; seven great grandchildren, Oliver, Teddy, Wesley, Kaden, Kassidy, Christian, Hayden and soon to be born, Maddux; three step grandchildren, Rebecca, Vincent and Kyle; and three step great grandchildren, Jack, Maxwell and Vincent, Jr. Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Dallas Bacon.
Born August 24, 1937 in Shenks Ferry; a son of the late Roy and Freda (Kohler) Bacon, he was a 1955 graduate of Lower Chanceford High School. Dennis retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1995 after 40 years of service. He was an active member of Bethel UM Church where he taught Sunday School for 50 years, served as Sunday School Superintendent and as a youth leader. He was a life member of both New Bridgeville Fire Co. and Collinsville Fish and Game, where he loved feeding and raising trout. Dennis enjoyed travelling to Hawaii three times with his wife and their countless trips to Rehoboth Beach. He would spent hours tending to his garden, reading the Bible through many times and most importantly, loved spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel UM Church, 1674 Furnace Rd., Brogue, PA 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019