|
|
Dennis M. Fritz
York - Dennis M. Fritz, 73, of York passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 31st, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Lester and Bernice Fritz and was a lifelong resident of this area. Dennis attended Columbia High School and graduated from Hempfield High School with the Class of 1964. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Dennis was the former owner of his own company Fabbco before becoming the general manager of Formit Metals. He also was a member of the Mountville Lions Club and the Mountville Fire Company. Dennis enjoyed being outdoors, visiting the beach, and treasured spending time with his family. He was known to always put everyone else first.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Freda Fritz of York; his son Todd, husband of Ellie Fritz of York; three grandchildren, Casey Fritz of Traverse City, MI, Zachary Fritz, and Samantha Fritz both of York; his sister, Deborah McCallin of Dover; his grand-dog, Banner; many friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Fritz.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time, In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia. www.clydekraft.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020