|
|
Dennis P. Bender
York - Dennis Parr Bender, 79, husband of the late Phyllis J. (Staffa) Bender, devoted father, and most beloved Poppy passed from death to true life on Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was born in York, on June 20, 1940, and was the son of the late Harold E. Sr., and Lois (Parr) Bender.
Dennis served in the United States Air Force and became a sharp shooter. He was an exceptional horticulturist that could grow anything. He loved all animals and rescued many different species throughout his life. He loved the beach, fishing, hunting with his son Jeremy, and time with his family. He enjoyed building and creating things with his hands such as fly-fishing lures and was a master craftsman in leather and carpentry. He also loved acting at York Little Theater and eventually moved to New York City. While there, he met his beautiful wife Phyllis and became the manager of the toy department at Macy's which he often talked about with great joy.
His love for travel took him to exotic places such as Egypt, the pyramids, King Tut's tomb, many countries in Europe, Bahamas, Honduras, and different places throughout the United States.
He was super successful at living life to the fullest and never letting an opportunity pass him by.
Dennis had many amazing accomplishments throughout his lifetime but his greatest accomplishment was his sons.
He is survived by his four sons: Christopher M. Bender of York, Matthew D. Bender and his wife Lana of York, Justin M. Bender and his wife April Reigart of Lake Tahoe, California, and Jeremy R. Bender and his wife April of York; eight grandchildren: Christiyana, Matyson, Myla, Gabrielle, Ashton, Jeremiah, Bodhi, and Brantley; his younger brother Philip Bender and his wife Sue of Mechanicsburg; his sister in law Mary Ann Jazylo of New Jersey, and many cousins nephews and nieces, all of which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his older brother Harold E. Bender Jr. and his wife Nancy of York, and his nephew Brian N. Bender of York.
Dennis was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed greatly.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dennis's life at the Leroy R. Leber Funeral Home, 2290 School St. York, PA. 17408, on March 7, 2020, from 2pm to 4pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020