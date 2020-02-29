Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. Bender


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis P. Bender Obituary
Dennis P. Bender

York - Dennis Parr Bender, 79, husband of the late Phyllis J. (Staffa) Bender, devoted father, and most beloved Poppy passed from death to true life on Friday, February 14, 2020.

He was born in York, on June 20, 1940, and was the son of the late Harold E. Sr., and Lois (Parr) Bender.

Dennis served in the United States Air Force and became a sharp shooter. He was an exceptional horticulturist that could grow anything. He loved all animals and rescued many different species throughout his life. He loved the beach, fishing, hunting with his son Jeremy, and time with his family. He enjoyed building and creating things with his hands such as fly-fishing lures and was a master craftsman in leather and carpentry. He also loved acting at York Little Theater and eventually moved to New York City. While there, he met his beautiful wife Phyllis and became the manager of the toy department at Macy's which he often talked about with great joy.

His love for travel took him to exotic places such as Egypt, the pyramids, King Tut's tomb, many countries in Europe, Bahamas, Honduras, and different places throughout the United States.

He was super successful at living life to the fullest and never letting an opportunity pass him by.

Dennis had many amazing accomplishments throughout his lifetime but his greatest accomplishment was his sons.

He is survived by his four sons: Christopher M. Bender of York, Matthew D. Bender and his wife Lana of York, Justin M. Bender and his wife April Reigart of Lake Tahoe, California, and Jeremy R. Bender and his wife April of York; eight grandchildren: Christiyana, Matyson, Myla, Gabrielle, Ashton, Jeremiah, Bodhi, and Brantley; his younger brother Philip Bender and his wife Sue of Mechanicsburg; his sister in law Mary Ann Jazylo of New Jersey, and many cousins nephews and nieces, all of which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his older brother Harold E. Bender Jr. and his wife Nancy of York, and his nephew Brian N. Bender of York.

Dennis was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed greatly.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dennis's life at the Leroy R. Leber Funeral Home, 2290 School St. York, PA. 17408, on March 7, 2020, from 2pm to 4pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -