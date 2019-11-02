|
Dr. Dennis R. Johnson
York - Forty four years ago Frannie Burke stood on the corner of Madison and St. Paul in Baltimore waiting for a blind date. A tall, bearded man with a distinguished afro approached on bicycle and Frannie thought to herself, "Dear God, let this be him." It was. Six weeks later they were engaged, and the rest is history.
Dennis Johnson was born February 8, 1947 in Camden, NJ, the fourth son of the late George P. and Dorothy L. (Abrams) Johnson--the daughter of eastern European immigrants. During early childhood, his father, whose economic circumstances limited his education but not his ambition, moved the family to Statesville, North Carolina. He rose to Vice President of Hunt Manufacturing in order to provide a better life for his wife and their seven children (George, Walt, Eddie, Patty, Mary, and Fran). Throughout 70 years of marriage, George and Dot's enduring love and devotion to each other, their family, and the Catholic Church provided the model for how Dennis lived his life.
Dennis -- or Denny, as he was known South of the Mason Dixon line --embodied the spirit of his working class roots. He distinguished himself athletically, scholastically,, and artistically. He competed in the North Carolina high school state basketball championship, earned admission to St. Joseph's College (PA), attended medical school at the University of North Carolina, and then earned his Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins. His band, The New Spirit Singers, once shared a bill with John Denver.
It was during his tenure at Johns Hopkins that Dennis rode his bicycle up St. Paul and everything changed. He met Frannie and he fell remarkably, fatefully and full-heartedly in love--the defining moment in a remarkable and selfless life. Dennis loved Frannie in a way we might hope and pray someone might love and honor the person we love most; in a way one might secretly hope for one's self, but would feel embarrassed to wish for because it is too rich, too over the top, that if you asked for it, you would feel as if you asked for too much.
He loved her and his family that much, everyday, till the end.
Throughout his 40 year career in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Women's Healthcare Group Dennis delivered thousands of babies while providing medical care to innumerable women, distinguishing himself as a physician with his kind and gentle approach.
Dennis is survived by his five children and nine grandchildren. They will miss what made him unique: a love of cooking breakfast, puns, an ear for music, golf or fishing as a pretext for spending time with a friend or loved one, rich food and richer conversation, one cold beer (two put him to sleep), planning trips, sports-- Phillies, Eagles, Seahawks, St. Joe's and Liverpool FC, and a genuine interest in whatever one of his grandchildren thought was important. Neat.
While Dennis, Denny, Dr. Johnson, Dad and Pops will be missed, we all feel lucky, grateful and honored for the time we spent with him. It would never be enough even if he lived to be 120. You'll Never Walk Alone.
A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 8th at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th, also at St. Joseph's. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to Catholic Harvest Food Pantry where he volunteered after his retirement.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019