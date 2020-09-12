1/1
Dennis V. Fish
Dennis V. Fish

Newberry Twp. - Dennis V. Fish, age 74, of Etters, died at 6:36 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Beshore) Fish.

Born November 26, 1945 in York, a son of the late George H. and Fairy A. (Drawbaugh) Fish, he retired after more than 30 years as a Mechanical Maintenance Foreman at PP&L. He belonged to Masonic Lowther Manor Lodge #781, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. He was a life member of both North American Fishing Club and Northern York Fish and Game and also supported Hawk Gunning Club.

Dennis was a devoted husband of 53 years. He was a loving and generous Father, Pappy and Great-Grand Pappy. Caring for his family was his ultimate goal in life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, scratch off lottery tickets, telling stories and playing cards with his buddies. If the garage door was open the driveway would fill with cars and the air with his laughter. Even strangers driving by would wave and beep. He touched everyone in his own special way.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Amy Fish, of Etters, Dara Lauer, and husband Kenneth, of Etters, Carrie Soltis, and husband Robert, of Lewisberry; four Grandchildren, Aaron, Samantha, Vivian, and Hank; a Great Granddaughter, Cassidy, and a Great Grandson expected in October. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dale E. Fish.

Funeral services will be private. Denny will be laid to rest in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
