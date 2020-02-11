|
Rev. Dennis Weidler
York - Rev. Dennis L. Weidler, age 69, passed away, on February 9, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Jean (Gingrich) Weidler; together they shared over 16 years of marriage.
Dennis was born in Hershey PA on August 25, 1950 and was the son of the late Earl Weidler and the late Elva (Butzer) Weidler. He graduated from Annville-Cleona High School class of 1968, Juniata College class of 1972 with B.S. in History and then from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1982. He served as the former pastor of St. Bartholomew's U.C.C. in Hanover, Canadochly U.C.C. in York and St. Paul's U.C.C. in Stoverstown. He was currently a member of St. Peter's Lischey's U.C.C. in Spring Grove and was very active in the York Association and the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ. He was an avid athlete having set a record time for running the mile at Juniata College, where he is a member of the Juniata College Sports Hall of Fame and also the Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his sons Jonathan G. Weidler of Mechanicsburg and David A. Weidler. He is also survived by his sisters Bonnie Boyer and her husband Leon, Shirley Harner and her husband Ralph, Judy Brown and her husband Doug and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kay O. (Lineaweaver) Weidler in 2001.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 10:00AM at St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove with his pastor, Rev. Cathy Sherry officiating. Interment will follow at United Christian Cemetery in Campbelltown PA. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 5:00PM - 8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove 17362 and on Friday from 9:00AM-10:00AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the "Cancer Patient Help Fund" c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 or to a local church .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020