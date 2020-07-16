1/1
Denton E. Knisely
1953 - 2020
Denton E. Knisely

York - Denton E. Knisely, 66, entered into rest Wednesday July 8, 2020 at York Hospital.

A celebration of life will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York.

Mr. Knisely was born December 14, 1953 in Dallastown, a son of the late Chester C. and Stella R. (Herbst) Knisely.

He was a 1971 graduate of York Vo Tech and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW post 604 in Dallastown. He was employed at Clear Choice Auto Sales.

Denton is survived by a son, Grayson Knisely; a brother Tim B. Knisely. He was preceded in death by a sister Kim B. Knisely; and a brother Dane R. Knisely.








Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
