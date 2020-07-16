Denton E. KniselyYork - Denton E. Knisely, 66, entered into rest Wednesday July 8, 2020 at York Hospital.A celebration of life will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York.Mr. Knisely was born December 14, 1953 in Dallastown, a son of the late Chester C. and Stella R. (Herbst) Knisely.He was a 1971 graduate of York Vo Tech and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW post 604 in Dallastown. He was employed at Clear Choice Auto Sales.Denton is survived by a son, Grayson Knisely; a brother Tim B. Knisely. He was preceded in death by a sister Kim B. Knisely; and a brother Dane R. Knisely.