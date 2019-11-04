|
|
Denton G. Stiles
Red Lion -
Denton G. Stiles, 80, entered into rest Saturday November 2, 2019. He was married to Sandra J. (Neff) Stiles for 61 years.
Private burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veteran Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Stiles was born November 29, 1938 in York, the son of the late Earl H. and Ruth K. (Smeltzer) Stiles.
He retired from the US Air Force after 22 years of service and later was employed at York Federal Savings and Loan for 20 years.
Denton is survived by his wife; children Bradley G. Stiles and his wife Sara Grove, Cheryl L. Stiles and her fiance Victor St. Martin, Vickie S. Poff and her husband Michael R. Beck, Nita J. Folkenroth and her husband Keith H.; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019