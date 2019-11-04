Resources
More Obituaries for Denton Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denton G. Stiles


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denton G. Stiles Obituary
Denton G. Stiles

Red Lion -

Denton G. Stiles, 80, entered into rest Saturday November 2, 2019. He was married to Sandra J. (Neff) Stiles for 61 years.

Private burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veteran Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Stiles was born November 29, 1938 in York, the son of the late Earl H. and Ruth K. (Smeltzer) Stiles.

He retired from the US Air Force after 22 years of service and later was employed at York Federal Savings and Loan for 20 years.

Denton is survived by his wife; children Bradley G. Stiles and his wife Sara Grove, Cheryl L. Stiles and her fiance Victor St. Martin, Vickie S. Poff and her husband Michael R. Beck, Nita J. Folkenroth and her husband Keith H.; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -