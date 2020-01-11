Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Pine Grove UMC
2523 Pine Grove Rd
York, PA
More Obituaries for Denton Ortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denton Paul "Denny" Ortman

Denton Paul "Denny" Ortman Obituary
Denton Paul "Denny" Ortman

York - Denton Paul "Denny" Ortman, 77, of York, PA died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a brief illness.

Denny was born in Washington Boro, PA the son of Paul V. and Ruth H. Ortman, who preceded him in death. As a young man, he was a member of the Washington Boro Goodwill Fire Company. Denny graduated from Penn Manor in 1960, Millersville State College in 1965, and the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1967. He served with the 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment ("The Old Guard"), as a sentinel for The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and as an honor guard at President Nixon's inauguration.

He was employed for many years by Maple Press in York, PA, and later worked at the Defense Logistics Agency until he retired.

Denny was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, boater, and camper. He served as an assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 50. Denny was also an excellent cook and baker, and his legendary bread will be missed. He was happiest sitting by a campfire with a cup of coffee, knowing that there was a lake or river nearby.

He is survived by his children, Whitney (York, PA) and Tyler (San Francisco, CA), his wife, Anna (House), his brother and sister-in-law Terry and Doris Ortman (Chambersburg, PA), and his cousin, Carol MacDonald (Wrightsville, PA). Denny will be missed by many friends.

Denny was an active member of the York County Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer. He was extremely grateful for their support over the years.

in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities that Denny supported: The Cancer Patient Help Fund (WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., York, PA 17401), Nixon Park (York County Parks, 400 Mundis Race Rd., York, PA 17406), or Compassion International (compassion.com).

An Informal Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Pine Grove UMC, (2523 Pine Grove Rd., York, PA 17403.) Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
