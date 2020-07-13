1/1
Deseree N. "Dez" Rose
Deseree N. "Dez" Rose, 36, entered into rest unexpectedly on Thursday night, July 9, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Born August 4, 1983 in Grand Rapids, MI, she was the daughter of Laurie A. Rose of Dover and Dennis R. Malone of Rockford, MI.

Dez was a very artistic and creative person who had a passion for tattoo artistry and enjoyed hair and make-up, as well as photography.

She was also a social butterfly who had many friends.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three children, Lillah Rose-Shank, Dakota Gentzler and Mavrick Rose; maternal grandmother, Diane Rose of Sparta, MI; paternal grandmother, Jackie Malone of Michigan; and life companion, Billy Krouse of York.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dez's funeral at 7:30 p.m. and the viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Officiating will be a family friend, William A. Cook, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dez's GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/des-rose-post-life-services?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet; or Not One More, 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York, PA 17404.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
