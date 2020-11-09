1/1
Dewey Wedderien Iii
Dewey Wedderien III

Stewartstown - Dewey Wedderien III, 67, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Dewey T. and Mary (Burch) Wedderien. Dewey had been a supervisor at Campbell's Snacks of Hanover for 15 years. He enjoyed trains, fishing, small engine tractors,spending time with his family, and was interested in anything pertaining to the civil war. He was taken from us all too soon. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving is a daughter, Rochelle Kirkner and her husband, Mark of Stewartstown, a stepson, Joseph McNutt of Glen Rock; 4 grandchildren, Alexis, Brittany, Chris, and Ryan; three siblings, Karen Black, Mary Sue Hughes, and Mathew Wedderien. Dewey was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Morris and a sister, Miriam Bell.

Services are private and at the convenience of his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Northern Central Railway of York at https://www.northerncentralrailway.com. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

