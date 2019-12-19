|
|
Dexter "Dick" Arthur Kenyon
Dover - Dexter "Dick" Arthur Kenyon, 89, entered into rest at 7:32 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Rosa M. (Potter) Kenyon. The couple just celebrated 68 years of marriage on December 11, 2019.
Born April 27, 1930 in Fitchburg, MA, Dexter was the son of the late Harold D. and Gwendolyn (Benedict) Kenyon.
He was very patriotic and served with the Seabees in the U.S. Navy for 12 years.
Dexter retired from The York Water Company where he was a utility man.
He and his wife, Rosa, were faithful prayer partners of Shiloh Lutheran Church in York.
Dexter was a good husband, father and friend. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael Arthur Kenyon and wife, Judy of Cockeysville, MD; a daughter, Sandra Marie Stroman and husband, Gregory of Rock Hill, SC; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a sister, Helen D. Fink of Merced, CA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dexter's funeral at 1:30 p.m. and the viewing from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore, pastor of Dover Bethany U.M. Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York, PA 17408 or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019