Diana "Dee" E. Schwarzman
Shrewsbury - Diana "Dee" Elizabeth Schwarzman, 74, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the loving wife of John Frederick Schwarzman of Shrewsbury, sharing 57 years of marriage.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. Serrano and the late Josephine (Oliva) Serrano.
Diana graduated from Seton High School, Baltimore, MD, class of 1962. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA. She worked for the former Hochschild Kohn Dept. Store in Baltimore, MD for 4 years and Sears Roebuck & Co. for 11 years. An avid collector of Department 56, Dee served as the Recording Secretary of the Department 56 Villagers of Central PA Executive Board.
In addition to her husband John, she is survived by 3 sons John Steven Schwarzman and his wife Diane L., Gregory Paul Schwarzman and his wife Dawn E., Richard Scott Schwarzman and his wife Jennifer A., and a daughter Lisa Michelle Rufo and her husband E. Jeffrey. She is also survived by grandchildren David Paul Schwarzman, Whitney Nicole Shumaker and her husband Ryan, Callie Noble Schwarzman, Peyton Thomas Schwarzman, Christian Thomas Schwarzman, Tyler John Schwarzman, and Candice Dawn Schwarzman; a great grandson Reid Harrison Shumaker; a sister Suzanne Harrington and her husband Paul; two nieces Christina Tuell and her husband Richard, and Michelle Harris.
Viewings will be held at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St, New Freedom, PA 17349 on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 2-4 PM and from 6-8 PM. Another viewing will occur from 10-11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Avenue, New Freedom, PA on Wednesday October 30, 2019. A Funeral Mass will follow beginning at 11 AM with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the of PA, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019