|
|
Diana Huxley Pfister
Lancaster - Diana Huxley Pfister, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019, at home in Parkland, FL. Born July 4, 1937, in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Elizabeth Deming Huxley.
Diana married Dan W. Pfister in 1960 and would have celebrated 59 years of marriage in June.
Diana graduated from The Rayen High School in Youngstown, OH in 1955. She attended Colby-Sawyer College and graduated in 1957 with an Associate's Degree.
Diana was mostly a homemaker but did enjoy working several years in Real Estate as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Junior League of York. Upon moving from York, PA to Lancaster, PA she became a member of St James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, PA. In March 2017, Diana and her husband, Dan, moved to Cape Coral, FL, and she joined Epiphany Episcopal Church.
Diana enjoyed many years of boating beginning on the Susquehanna River and later moved to cruising the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. She traveled to some favorite destinations in the United States including San Francisco, CA, the Grand Canyon, and touring through Alaska via train and cruise ship. She also had the opportunity to take a cruise through the Panama Canal. Her ultimate trip occurred when she visited the country of her heritage, Scotland. Diana had a huge passion for collecting Byer's Carolers and proudly displayed them throughout the year. She was a huge basketball fan, with her favorite Team being the Cleveland Cavaliers. Diana also was the biggest cheerleader for all of her grandchildren in their various activities including basketball games, track/cross country meets, and hip-hop dancing events.
In addition to her husband, Dan, she is survived by her 2 children, Dan W. Pfister, Jr and his wife, Mary of Manteo, NC, Elizabeth Deming Warner and her partner, Jay of Plantation, FL; and her 4 grandchildren, Tori Snyder (Max), Stevie Pfister, Colby Pfister, Aydan Warner. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Price Cannon of Aurora, OH, along with her two nephews (and God sons) Robert H. Price and Douglas A. Price.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 with Reverend David Peck officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:30am in the chapel. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the Funeral Service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetary in Salem, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diana's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (); St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602; or Epiphany Episcopal Church, 2507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019