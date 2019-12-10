|
|
Diana Kay Blough
New Freedom - Diana Kay Blough, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born November 5, 1938 in Stony Creek Twp., Somerset County, PA. She was the eighth of nine children of the late Merle R. and Edna N. (Martz) Hillegas.
She was the wife of the Donald L. Blough of New Freedom, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage on December 27th.
In addition to Donald, Kay is survived by her two children, Jeffery L. Blough and his wife Lisa of Mountville, PA and Beth A. Blough of New Freedom; four grandchildren, Mandee Blough of Fayetteville, GA, Jacob and Joseph McDonnell of New Freedom and Monica Divet of York; a great - granddaughter, Hollie Schwert of York; sisters, Fay Mitchell of NY, Thelma Gohn of VA, and Donna Antenucci of Mechanicsburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy, Helen, Jean and Shirley and her only brother, Charles.
Kay was a graduate of Shanksville - Stoneycreek High School in 1955, moving to York County in 1959. She worked for Southern York County School District for 22 years as a Library Clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and collecting shells on the beach.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the home care givers of Almost Heavenly Home Care and White Rose Hospice. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be made to: ; 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019