Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
family home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
251 E. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
Diane B. Callihan Obituary
York - Diane B. (Way) Callihan, 71, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the cherished wife of Glen B. Callihan to whom she was married for 50 years.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown with the Reverend Mark E. Weiss officiating. The family also will welcome guests at their home on Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. to celebrate Diane's life. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on May 20, 1947 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Leona (Langguth) Way. Diane was a graduate of Bishop McCort High School and the University of Pittsburgh. She spent twenty-five years as a credit counselor until her retirement in 2016.

Along with her husband, Glen, Diane is survived by her son, Ryan D. Callihan and wife, Mara of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Erin C. Callihan of New York, NY; and nine grandchildren, Grace, Joseph, Mary, Mercy, Truth, Shield, Noble, Faith, and Surrender — all of whom will miss her generosity, passion, competitive spirit, humor, and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at or the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters at bfranciscan.org.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
