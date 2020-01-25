Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Test
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane E. Test

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane E. Test Obituary
Diane E. Test

Dover - Diane E. Test, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born November 8, 1932, in Belle Vernon, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Edith (Hixenbaugh) George.

Affectionately known as "Nana" by all who knew her, she worked for 35 yrs for LIU before her retirement. She loved to read, travel, spend time at the beach, watch football, and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Stacey M. Sheffer and husband Steve of Dover, PA, and Karen D. Lineweaver and husband Gary of Winchester, VA; 1 sister, Edith Stambaugh and husband Jack; 4 grandchildren, Andrew Sheffer, Eric Lineweaver, Dustin Sheffer, and Lindsey Boyd; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nephews; and a niece.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 yrs, Donald E. Test; and 1 brother, Lawrence A. George.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to US Renal Care, 1975 Kenneth Road, York, PA 17408.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -