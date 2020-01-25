|
Diane E. Test
Dover - Diane E. Test, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born November 8, 1932, in Belle Vernon, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Edith (Hixenbaugh) George.
Affectionately known as "Nana" by all who knew her, she worked for 35 yrs for LIU before her retirement. She loved to read, travel, spend time at the beach, watch football, and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Stacey M. Sheffer and husband Steve of Dover, PA, and Karen D. Lineweaver and husband Gary of Winchester, VA; 1 sister, Edith Stambaugh and husband Jack; 4 grandchildren, Andrew Sheffer, Eric Lineweaver, Dustin Sheffer, and Lindsey Boyd; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nephews; and a niece.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 yrs, Donald E. Test; and 1 brother, Lawrence A. George.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to US Renal Care, 1975 Kenneth Road, York, PA 17408.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020