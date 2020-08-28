1/1
Diane Gail Flaharty
Diane Gail Flaharty

Brogue - Diane Gail Flaharty, age 66 years, of Brogue, PA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She and her husband, Edward D. Flaharty shared 39 years of marriage.

She was born in York Hospital, a daughter of the late William and Stella (Snedeger) Rineholt.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by;

One daughter:

Jessica Flaharty of Hellam, PA

One step-daughter:

Melissa Weitkamp of Delta, PA

Four grandchildren:

Dylan Weitkamp

Destiny Weitkamp

Haley Pinto

Elijah Flaharty

One great granddaughter:

Ava Lee Weitkamp

One sister:

Wilma Rineholt

Two brothers:

Ray Rineholt

Charles Rineholt

She was preceded in death by her son, Eric D. Flaharty in 2017, and her brothers, William, David and Gene Rineholt.

Following private services and burial, the family welcomes all to a reception in the social room of Salem United Methodist Church, 5042 Delta Road Delta PA beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3.

With appreciation, the family requests contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
