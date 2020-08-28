Diane Gail Flaharty
Brogue - Diane Gail Flaharty, age 66 years, of Brogue, PA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She and her husband, Edward D. Flaharty shared 39 years of marriage.
She was born in York Hospital, a daughter of the late William and Stella (Snedeger) Rineholt.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by;
One daughter:
Jessica Flaharty of Hellam, PA
One step-daughter:
Melissa Weitkamp of Delta, PA
Four grandchildren:
Dylan Weitkamp
Destiny Weitkamp
Haley Pinto
Elijah Flaharty
One great granddaughter:
Ava Lee Weitkamp
One sister:
Wilma Rineholt
Two brothers:
Ray Rineholt
Charles Rineholt
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric D. Flaharty in 2017, and her brothers, William, David and Gene Rineholt.
Following private services and burial, the family welcomes all to a reception in the social room of Salem United Methodist Church, 5042 Delta Road Delta PA beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3.
With appreciation, the family requests contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915