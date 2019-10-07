Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Diane L. Bailey


1950 - 2019
Diane L. Bailey Obituary
Diane L. Bailey

York - Diane L. Bailey, age 69, of York, died at 7:45 PM Thursday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Memorial. She was the former spouse of Robert A. Bailey, of Massachusetts.

Born March 11, 1950 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara B. Lomenzo, and her husband James, of Dover; a son, Bryan A. Bailey, of Richmond, Virginia; two grandsons, Ryan Lomenzo, and Joshua Schwade; two brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday, and 12:30-1:30 PM Friday. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
