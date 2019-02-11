|
|
Diane Lee Mundy-Dieter
Hellam - Diane Lee Mundy-Dieter,76, entered into rest on Friday February 8, 2019 at York Hospital.
She was born April 20, 1942 in Harrisburg. The daughter of the late Evelyn Shilling.
Diane had worked as a manager in the retail busuiness. She enjoyed playing cards and slot machines at the casinos.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
Diane is survived by two daughters Tammy Mundy, Sandra Miller and her husband Robert, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, a sister Patricia Malloy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of York County 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019