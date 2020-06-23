Diane M. PrichardEast Manchester Twp. - Diane M. Prichard, age 78, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of David W. Prichard.Born September 6, 1941 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Ruff) Ashfield, she had been a teacher, but her biggest role was as a stay-at home-mom to six of her own children and countless others. She was an active member of Church of the Open Door and the cutest person one could ever meet, a shining star that lit up every room with her smile.In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by (survival a term we use loosely, since we do not know how we will do it) four daughters, Patti Stephen, and her husband Todd, of Bel Air, Maryland, Joy Bell of Manchester, Beth Boger, and her husband Derek, of Manchester, Sandi Gill, and her husband Rob, of Manchester; a son, "Skip" Prichard, and his wife Anita, of Columbus, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Ben, Mike, Steven, Abby, Eli, Joy, Molly, Milo, Marley, Elizabeth, Kevin, Autumn, Jonah, Grace, Katie, and Levi; three great grandchildren, Makenna, Zoe, and Skie, and a great granddaughter on the way; and two sisters, Carol Dengel, and her husband Tom of Alabama and Dawn Imbimbo, and her husband Rich, of New Jersey. She is now reunited with her son, "Jack" Prichard; and a son-in-law, Andrew Bell.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Bob Riedy, officiating. The service will be followed by a light lunch. Viewing will be 9-10 AM. Private burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408.