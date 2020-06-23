Diane M. Prichard
East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York. The service will be followed by a light lunch. Viewing will be 9-10 AM. Private burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York. The service will be followed by a light lunch. Viewing will be 9-10 AM. Private burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.