Diane M. PrichardEast Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York. The service will be followed by a light lunch. Viewing will be 9-10 AM. Private burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.