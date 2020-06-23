Diane M. Prichard
Diane M. Prichard

East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York. The service will be followed by a light lunch. Viewing will be 9-10 AM. Private burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Open Door
JUN
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of the Open Door
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
