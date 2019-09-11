|
Diane M. Sechrist
York - Diane M. Sechrist, 64, entered into rest on Sunday September 8, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Dennis L. Sechrist for over 40 years.
She was born September 7, 1955 in York. The Daughter of the late Nancy M. (Reitz) Fisher.
Diane was a graduate of Central High School and worked for IPS as a machine operator for 31 years.
A celebration of Life Service will be Saturday September 14, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Diane and Dennis' home.
Including her husband, Diane is also survived by two daughters Amanda Wilhelm and husband Joel of York, Amy Sechrist and her companion Scott Keller of York, four grandchildren, a sister Karen Wueschinski, three brothers Donnie Fisher, Mike Fisher and Barry Fisher. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy M. (Reitz) Fisher and a brother Bryan Fisher.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019