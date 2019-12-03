Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Diane P. Ostrom

York, PA - Diane P. Ostrom, 62 of York, PA died at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center on December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gustaf Eric Ostrom.

Born August 17, 1957 in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of Michael Dicicco of Youngstown, OH and the late Marjorie (Higgins) Dicicco.

Diane was formerly employed as a Unit Secretary on the Surgical Floor at York Hospital.

She was a member of Harvest Chapel Church in Abbottstown. Diane was actively involved as a volunteer for various outreach organizations in the York area that served the homeless, women and children shelters and the Youth Detention Center. She loved helping people and organizing family camping trips. Diane will be fondly remembered for having tea on her front porch where she could talk with her neighbors passing by and the children going to the bus stop every morning.

In addition to her father, Diane is survived by her four children, Jacob Ostrom of York, Rebekah Bupp of Felton, Erikah Nunez of York and Jennah Ostrom of Washington, DC; three grandsons, Noah Nunez, Maddox Bupp and Rowen Bupp and a sister, Darlene Tropea of Youngstown, OH.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Praise Community Church, 705 S. Ogontz St., York with Pastor Don Wolabaugh officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends and guests at a light luncheon at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
