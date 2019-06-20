|
Diane Rose Shaw
Kutztown - Diane Rose (Ness) Shaw, 61, of Kutztown, passed away suddenly in her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of Michael Shaw, whom she married on June 27, 1981. Born in York, PA, Diane was the daughter of Bruce A. Ness, Dallastown, PA, and the late Constance A. (Trone) Ness. Diane was a 1976 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and 1978 graduate of The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where she received an Associate degree in Graphic Design.
She worked as a Marketing Production Manager at Penske Truck Leasing World Corporate Headquarters in Green Hills PA for almost 10 years. Prior to that, Diane worked as a graphic designer for Rodale Press, Emmaus, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, and Reese Advertising, Wyomissing. Diane was a considerate kindhearted woman who enjoyed giving back to others. She volunteered her time and skills at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Heart Walk, and The Rabbit Run at the Philadelphia Zoo for Parkinson's Research. She also founded and coordinated Peter's Baskets for Friend, Inc., along with her family, assembling 50 baskets annually for children in need. Diane loved spending time in Surf City and Cape May NJ. She was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing and painting, photography and needle point. She was a master graphic designer.
In addition to her husband Michael of 38 years, Diane is survived by her two children, Julia Rose (Shaw), wife of Joe Becker, Exeter Township, and Peter M. Shaw, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her father Bruce, her beloved dog, Wooly Bear and her grand-dogs, Dobby and Oliver. She is also survived by her siblings Marie (Ness), wife of Terry Shapiro, Evergreen, CO, Gregory, husband of Peggy Ness, Chalfont, PA, Deborah (Ness), wife of Greg Bull, Red Lion, PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Connie, Diane was predeceased by a brother, Donald Ness in August, 2018, and a half-brother, Bruce Ness.
A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Diane's memory to any of the following: Friend Inc. Kutztown PA c/o Rosie's Baskets, , or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County PA.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 20, 2019