Dianna L. GoodlingYork Haven - Dianna J. Goodling, age 56, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Randy L. Goodling.Born December 21, 1963 in York, a daughter of the late Carl Clouser, Sr. and the late Patricia (Wertz) Clouser, she was a 1981 graduate of York County School of Technology. She had retired from The Hershey Company after more than 20 years of employment and had previously worked at Foxx Pools. She was a member of the York Historical Society who collected Longaberger baskets and American Girl Dolls, and loved being with her grandkids.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Goodling is survived by her two sons, Alexander D. Goodling, of York, and Justin K. Goodling, and his wife, Amber, of York; a stepdaughter, Autumn Dorr, of Lancaster; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five siblings, Carl Clouser, Jr., John Clouser, Tammy Clouser, Beth Micheals, and Robert Clouser.Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.