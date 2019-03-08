|
|
Dianne J. Stewart
Freeland, MD - Dianne J. Stewart, 59, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Michael Stewart. Born in Baltimore, MD, she is the daughter of Thomas and Florence (Marino) Griffin of New Freedom.
Dianne attended Stevenson University and Towson University and worked as a preschool teacher, treasured by hundreds of children and their parents, for 29 years. She was a natural cook, a skillful gardener, and a gifted decorator who had a flair for making any space beautiful. She was a beloved mother, friend, and neighbor with a remarkable ability to put others before herself; she will be remembered fondly as a deeply caring, nurturing, warm, and hospitable woman. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and her canine companion, Teddy.
In addition to her parents, Dianne leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Kirsten McMahon and her husband Jeff, Jacqueline Stewart and her fiancé Bryan Levillain; her companion Richard Martin; and two siblings Donna Griffin and David Griffin.
A Prayer Vigil will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA, with Rev. Benjamin J. Dunkelberger officiating. There will be a time of visitation with her family from 5PM until the time of the prayer vigil at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hershey Medical Center Care Fund. Contributions can be made online or by mail to Penn State College of Medicine & Hershey Medical Center, University Development & Alumni Relations, 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852; please make checks payable to Penn State University with Hershey Medical Center Care Fund in the memo line.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019