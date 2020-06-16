Dolly Bessie Martin
Dolly Bessie Martin

York - Dolly Bessie Martin, 90 of York, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Avenue, York PA 17404 from 1 - 2:00PM. For a complete obituary go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
