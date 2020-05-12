Resources
Elizabethtown - Dolores Stump, formerly of York, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

She was the wife of the late Clair R. Stump.

Dolores was born on July 8, 1928 in York. Daughter of Lola (Dern) Spurrier.

She is survived by her daughter Dorinda Dahlheimer and son Greg Stump.

She loved and was loved by her 4 grandchildren Matthew Dahlheimer, Patrick Dahlheimer, Melanie Stump and Alex Stump and her 8 great grandchildren who fondly called her "Nanny".

Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 17, 2020
