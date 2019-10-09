|
Dolores "Dolly" Ann (Porambo) Gerber
Dallastown - Dolores "Dolly" Ann (Porambo) Gerber, 85, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, October 8th at 9:33 PM. She passed peacefully at her home with family by her side.
Dolly was born on May 3, 1934 and was the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Porambo of Summit Hill, PA.
She was the loving wife and high school sweetheart of Gary J. Gerber, Sr. for 60 years, until his passing in 2014. Together they raised four children. Surviving their mother is son, Gary J. Gerber, Jr. and wife Christine of Dallastown, daughter, JoAnn Chronister and husband Steve of Windsor, daughter, Mary Ann Chronister and husband Todd of York and daughter, Louise Warner and husband Thomas of Brogue.
She was the proud grandmother of nine beautiful grandchildren; Stephanie Hoffman, Angie Burkey, Scott Chronister, Trent Gerber, Jennifer Stetler, Carolyn Satko, Heather Chronister, Rachel Rummel and Megan Fisher and a very proud great grandmother to Ellie, Kelsey, Brady, Maddie, Parker, Logan, Hays, Corey and Carson.
Dolores is also survived by a sister, Bernadine Trubilla of Bethlehem and her fur ever faithful dog, Daisy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Bydlon and a brother, Joseph Porambo both of Summit Hill.
Dolly enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking big holiday meals. She enjoyed all the visits by her family over the last 6 weeks. She was well known as the "lollipop" Grandma, a memory the little ones will have and cherish. She enjoyed all those sticky kisses.
Dolly had many hobbies. She liked to cross stitch and play bingo and loved all the times she went to Atlantic City and Hollywood Casino.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, October 15 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, beginning at 11:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private by the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
