|
|
Dolores Blackwell
Seven Valleys - Dolores I. (Fivie) Blackwell, age 81, passed away, at home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late James A. Blackwell, who passed away on December 21, 2019, together they shared over 61 years of marriage.
Dolores was born in Horseheads NY, on October 5, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Herbert Fivie and Beatrice (Smith) Fivie. She worked as a Nursing Assistant for York Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her son Jim Blackwell Jr. and his wife Missy; her daughter Barb Redding and her husband Tony; 8 grandchildren Jamie Almoney, Jessica Bryant, Candy Garbe, Mike Blackwell, Steve Blackwell, Mariah Monn, Marlie Shearer, Matt Redding and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her loving canine friend Bram. She was predeceased by her her brothers Robert Fivie, Herbert "Bud" Fivie and Jack Fivie and her sisters Phyllis Fivie and Marzette Butts and.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 10:30AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:00AM - 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Ave, Hanover PA 17331 for the amazing work that they provided to the family.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020