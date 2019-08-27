|
Dolores Carney
Wrightsville - Dolores Rebecca Carney, born August 26th, 1928, passed away peacefully on August 23rd, 2019. Born and raised in York County, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Levere L. Ream and Matilda M. (Duncker) Ream. Dolores lived her life unapologetically - a strong woman with a huge personality. She spent 45 years of her life with her beloved husband, Elmer D. Carney, in Wrightsville, Penn. Dolores had such a fun-loving attitude and enjoyed going out dancing. She was a member at the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW for 61 years and the Abel-Poff-Leithiser American Legion for 37 years. She spent 56 years working at Hallam Hosiery and had a talent for sewing.
Dolores was preceded in death by her first husband, William J. Fuller, and her four sisters - Pauline Kann, Velma Ritchey, Mable Hoffman, and Norma Smith. She is survived by her husband Elmer D. Carney, her only son Vance D. Fuller, four granddaughters - Logynn Fuller, Erin Fuller, Michelle Vera, and Amanda Vera, and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. Her incredible, fighting spirit will live on in each of them.
A funeral service will be held at Eitzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kreutz Creek Cemetery in Hellam Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 3417 Concord Road Suite C, York, PA 17402. Flowers are welcome
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019