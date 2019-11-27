|
|
Dolores L. Lawver
New Freedom - Dolores L. Lawver, age 85, of New Freedom, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her niece's home in Red Lion. She was born Saturday, April 7, 1934 in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth E. (Reed) Lawver.
Dolores graduated from James Adam's General Vocational School. She was formerly employed by Wachovia Bank formerly Union Trust for many years. She was a member of Upper Conewago Brethren in Christ Church in Abbottstown.
She is survived by one sister, Doris E. Shank of Frederick, MD, two nieces, Sandy and husband, Steve Tompkins of Red Lion, Ellen Patton and husband Rodney of Frederick, MD, two great-nephews, Tyler Tompkins of Red Lion and Sedale Patton of Frederick, MD, one great-niece, Shamika Patton of Frederick, MD.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 29 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Elder Paul Schildt and Elder Allen Nell officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019