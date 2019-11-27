Services
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Lawver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores L. Lawver


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores L. Lawver Obituary
Dolores L. Lawver

New Freedom - Dolores L. Lawver, age 85, of New Freedom, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her niece's home in Red Lion. She was born Saturday, April 7, 1934 in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth E. (Reed) Lawver.

Dolores graduated from James Adam's General Vocational School. She was formerly employed by Wachovia Bank formerly Union Trust for many years. She was a member of Upper Conewago Brethren in Christ Church in Abbottstown.

She is survived by one sister, Doris E. Shank of Frederick, MD, two nieces, Sandy and husband, Steve Tompkins of Red Lion, Ellen Patton and husband Rodney of Frederick, MD, two great-nephews, Tyler Tompkins of Red Lion and Sedale Patton of Frederick, MD, one great-niece, Shamika Patton of Frederick, MD.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 29 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Elder Paul Schildt and Elder Allen Nell officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -