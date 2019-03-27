Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolores M. Quickel Obituary
Dolores M. Quickel

York - Dolores M. "Kit" (Kitzmiller) Quickel, 96, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late, Dale Linebaugh and the late Paul H. Quickel.

Mrs. Quickel was born in York on April 2, 1922, daughter of the late Roy A. and Anna H. (Ruesskamp) Kitzmiller.

Kit was employed by Caterpillar, York in the Accounting Depart., from which she retired.

She was a member of Union Lutheran Church, York. In her younger years, she was a member of The Gabbers. Additional memberships include Grandview Golf Club and STAGES Improv.

Survivors include three children, David B. Linebaugh of Fayetteville, PA, Karen L. and Susan L. Linebaugh, both of York; two grandchildren, Stephanie Sprinkle and Darin Linebaugh; three great-grandchildren, Jason Sprinkle, Selah and Dane Linebaugh. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Ethan Sprinkle; a daughter-in-law, Sonia (Chronister) Linebaugh and a sister, Beatrice Young.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Joel Folkemer. Final resting place will be in Shiloh Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
