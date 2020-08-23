Doloris M. Mumford
York - Doloris M. (Hess) Mumford, 92, of York, died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. Born in York on October 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Lottie (Dellinger) Hess. Doloris was the loving wife of the late Earl E. Mumford, who preceded her in death on December 9, 1976.
Doloris was a 1945 graduate of the former North York High School. She worked as an office manager for Tioga Textiles, Inc. and Koppers. She also worked as a picker for McCrory's.
Doloris was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and above all, a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed playing cards, staying active, and cracking jokes, well into her golden years.
Doloris is survived by her sons, Dennis E. Mumford and his wife, Sandra J. Mumford of Simpsonville, SC and James H. Mumford and his wife, Sandra S. Mumford of York; her sisters, Norma Schuck of York and Loretta Simmons Albaugh of York; her grandchildren, Gregory E. Mumford and his wife, Constance Mumford of Greenville, SC and Steven W. Mumford and his spouse, Norris Loeb of New Orleans, LA; and her great-grandson, Owen R. Mumford. Doloris is also survived by her step-granddaughters, Karly Young and her husband, Stevens Young of York and Casey Shirey and her partner, Trish Mahan of York; her step-great-grandchildren, Charlotte Young, Caroline Young, and Jordan Shirey and his partner, Brianna Raineri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald Hess, Kenneth Hess, Erdine Hilt, and June Mumford.
A graveside service to celebrate Doloris life will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Doloris' memory may be given to the charity of one's choice
