Domenica Boyer
YORK - Domenica (Spagnola) Boyer, 77, of Hellam Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Charles Aaron Boyer, Sr. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary December 3, 2019.
A viewing will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with limitations in place on the number of attendees inside at one time. The family asks that attendees greet the family, view if you wish and exit outside to talk with any other attendees in order to allow others inside. There will be a private service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 that can be viewed on Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page. Pastor Kevin Becker will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private at Kreutz Creek Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Boyer was born in York on March 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Candelori) Spagnola. She enjoyed collecting anything Garfield and was a member of American Voyager Association and Eastern PA and Maryland Retreads Motorcycle Group. She and her husband enjoyed extensive travel on motorcycles to the Grand Canyon, Mt. Rushmore and Utah to name a few.
Mrs. Boyer leaves a son, Charles Aaron Boyer, Jr. and his wife Amy of Hellam; three grandchildren, Lacey Boyer and her companion, Dustin Merritt, Brittany Boyer and Caleb Daugherty and his wife Jess; two great grandchildren, Violet and Rivers Merritt; and two sisters, Sancta Jones and Lucy Guyer and her husband, Sonny. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Boyer and seven siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Mrs. Boyer's family would like to thank the nurses of 3A at York Hospital for their kind and compassionate loving care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com