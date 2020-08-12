1/1
Domenica Boyer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domenica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Domenica Boyer

YORK - Domenica (Spagnola) Boyer, 77, of Hellam Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Charles Aaron Boyer, Sr. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary December 3, 2019.

A viewing will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with limitations in place on the number of attendees inside at one time. The family asks that attendees greet the family, view if you wish and exit outside to talk with any other attendees in order to allow others inside. There will be a private service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 that can be viewed on Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page. Pastor Kevin Becker will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private at Kreutz Creek Cemetery in York.

Mrs. Boyer was born in York on March 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Candelori) Spagnola. She enjoyed collecting anything Garfield and was a member of American Voyager Association and Eastern PA and Maryland Retreads Motorcycle Group. She and her husband enjoyed extensive travel on motorcycles to the Grand Canyon, Mt. Rushmore and Utah to name a few.

Mrs. Boyer leaves a son, Charles Aaron Boyer, Jr. and his wife Amy of Hellam; three grandchildren, Lacey Boyer and her companion, Dustin Merritt, Brittany Boyer and Caleb Daugherty and his wife Jess; two great grandchildren, Violet and Rivers Merritt; and two sisters, Sancta Jones and Lucy Guyer and her husband, Sonny. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Boyer and seven siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Mrs. Boyer's family would like to thank the nurses of 3A at York Hospital for their kind and compassionate loving care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved