Dominique Rem'mie Fells
York - Dominique Rem'mie Fells, 27 of York, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. For a complete obituary go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.