Donald A. BentzManchester - Donald A. Bentz, age 80, of Manchester, died at 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Marian V. (Zirkle) Bentz, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on September 24, 2020.Born April 13, 1940, in York, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna (Fake) Bentz. He had retired as a mechanic from Schmidt's Bakery Outlet after 20 years of employment and had previously worked for Cook Motors and Zirkle's Garage. Mr. Bentz attended Strinestown Church of the United Brethren in Christ and Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, the White Rose Squares, and he loved fixing and repairing cars. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending all of their sports activities.In addition to his wife, Mr. Bentz is survived by a son, Michael R. Bentz and his wife, Cheryl J., of Mount Wolf; three grandchildren, Matthew A. Bentz, Elizabeth K. Bentz, and Amanda M. Bentz; a brother, William Bentz; and a sister, Julia Runkle.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Dr. Jody Fleming officiating. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Strinestown Church of the United Brethren in Christ, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester, PA 17345.