1/1
Donald A. Bentz
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Bentz

Manchester - Donald A. Bentz, age 80, of Manchester, died at 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Marian V. (Zirkle) Bentz, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on September 24, 2020.

Born April 13, 1940, in York, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna (Fake) Bentz. He had retired as a mechanic from Schmidt's Bakery Outlet after 20 years of employment and had previously worked for Cook Motors and Zirkle's Garage. Mr. Bentz attended Strinestown Church of the United Brethren in Christ and Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, the White Rose Squares, and he loved fixing and repairing cars. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending all of their sports activities.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Bentz is survived by a son, Michael R. Bentz and his wife, Cheryl J., of Mount Wolf; three grandchildren, Matthew A. Bentz, Elizabeth K. Bentz, and Amanda M. Bentz; a brother, William Bentz; and a sister, Julia Runkle.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Dr. Jody Fleming officiating. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strinestown Church of the United Brethren in Christ, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester, PA 17345.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved