Donald A. Frutchey

Dallastown - Donald Allen Frutchey, 75, of Dallastown, died on October 28, 2020 at Frey Village - Middletown. He was the husband of Wanda Sue (Hill) Frutchey of Dallastown with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Mount Bethel on June 13, 1945, he was the son of the late Albert and Vivian (Messinger) Frutchey.

Donald was a 1963 graduate of Bangor High School. He was a farmer and was a member of Trinity U.C.C. Stone Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Angie Papavasilion and her husband Jon of Columbia, Stacie Ebersold and her husband Christopher of York, Valerie Juratovac and her husband John of Red Lion; four grandchildren; a sister Ruth Ann Rumbold of East Stroudsburg and a brother Nelson Frutchey of Easton. He was preceded in death by a brother Blaine Frutchey.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Dallastown Union Cemetery, 90 Fruitlyn Drive, Dallastown, PA 17313. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM and please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of South Central PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
