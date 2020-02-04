Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
117 W. King St
East Berlin, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
117 W. King St
East Berlin, PA
East Berlin - Donald A. "Reds" Hull, 66, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Janae L. (Bollinger) Hull, his wife of 33 years.

Reds was born February 9, 1953, in York, the son of the late Donald A. and Elizabeth M. (Krall) Hull.

Reds was a life member of the East Berlin Fire Company, where he held the offices of Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain, and Lieutenant. He was a former member of the East Berlin Fish & Game, was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, and loved camping with his family, and John Wayne movies.

In addition to his wife Janae, Reds is survived by his children, Samantha E. Hull and her fiancée Jeremy Kurtz, Trenton R. Hull, and Travis A. Hull, all of East Berlin, and three sisters, Helen L. Howard of Tamarac, FL, Doris M. Brehm of East Berlin, and Susan E. Hartman of Bradford.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12 PM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St, East Berlin, with Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Adams Fire & EMS Company #32, 101 E. Locust St, East Berlin, PA 17316, or to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Ave, York, PA 17403. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
