Donald B. Fauth
York - Donald B. Fauth, 95, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Autumn House West. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Janet M. Fauth, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage on April 5, 2018. Born in
Springettsbury Twp on January 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Sarah A. (Dehoff) and Walter Bowers. Donald honorably served his country as a sailor in the USNR, serving on the USS Orion in Australia and Saipan, Mariana Islands during the Pacific Theater. Donald worked in the printing industry at Printing Plate Craftsman and later retired from Strine Printing Co. Donald was an avid baseball fan and cheered for the Orioles. Don and Janet played cards with friends and family in various card clubs through the years. He especially loved spending time with his family. His kind and loving nature and memorable smile will be sorely missed.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory, son Craig Fauth; daughter, Carla Welt and husband Charles; daughter-in-law Ann Fauth; grandchildren Justin Fauth and Sami; Heather Reiner and Mike, Joseph Welt and Tara, Bryan Fauth and Sarah; great grandchildren, Evan, Lucien, Genevieve, Grant, Weston, AJ, Audrey, Amelia, and Nora; a sister, Sharon Bowers Harrington, New Braunfels, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Janet M. Fauth; son Keith E. Fauth; and daughter Karen M. Fauth. Family and friends are invited to Donalds Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Bethany U.M. Church, 1401 Mt Rose Ave., York on July 8, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to Covid-19 guidelines please wear a mask. Interment for Donald and Janet will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your favorite charity. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.