Donald B. Grove
Felton - Donald B. Grove, 90, of Felton passed away at Pleasant Acres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. He was born to Charles and Elizabeth (Flinchbaugh) Grove on September 6, 1929. Don was the beloved husband of Nancy Ann (Schnetzka) Grove. The couple celebrated their 66th anniversary this year on September 19th.
Don attended Red Lion High School and began serving his country in the Army at the age of 22. After the Army, he started his career as a mason. In 1955, he went into his father's business of Chas E. Grove & Sons, a grist mill in Felton, which he later owned with his brother Charles until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Bethany Felton United Methodist Church where he was the treasurer. He was a member of Felton Borough Council. He was a member of Union Volunteer Fire Company of Felton for 44 years, being the Chief for 14 years.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children JoAnna Gruver and husband, Randy of Felton, Don C. Grove and husband Ralph Striebig of York, and Kim Snyder and fiancée, Keith Witmer of Dallastown; granddaughters Ashley, Casey and Mandy; greatgrandchildren, Weston, Caroline, Zoe and Olivia, and siblings Fred Grove of AZ, Florine Harris and Mary Herr of York. He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Grove; brothers Francis and Charles Grove, and sister Betty Grove.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Reverend Kathy Seitz Bortner. A viewing will be from 9-11 a.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial is at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Thank you to the dedicated staff of Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the home care nurses of Almost Heavenly Home and Home Helpers and the Veteran's Administration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 41 High Street, Felton, PA 17322 or to Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc. (Felton Fire Company) 201 W Broadway, Red Lion. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019